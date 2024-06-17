Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $1,545,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $2,755,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 412,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $480.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.57. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

