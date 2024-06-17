Syon Capital LLC Buys 4,362 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,575,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,916,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.