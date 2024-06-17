Syon Capital LLC Buys 688 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.69 and its 200 day moving average is $312.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

