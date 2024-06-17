Syon Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.