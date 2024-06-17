Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,454 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $210.32 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

