Syon Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 43.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $219.90 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

