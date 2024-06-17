Syon Capital LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $566.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $584.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

