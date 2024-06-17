Syon Capital LLC Has $520,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

