Syon Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 310,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after buying an additional 43,749 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after buying an additional 1,320,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.