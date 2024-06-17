Syon Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $503.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.37. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

