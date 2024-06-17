Syon Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $76.66 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $86.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

