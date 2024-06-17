Syon Capital LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,303,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,330,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after buying an additional 603,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

