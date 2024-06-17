Syon Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after buying an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after buying an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,952,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,617,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $655,804,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $329.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.11. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $181.46 and a 1 year high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

