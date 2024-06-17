Syon Capital LLC Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $167.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $6,990,437. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

