Syon Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $147.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

