Syon Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

