Syon Capital LLC Sells 92 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Syon Capital LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,002,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $231.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $304.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

