Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

