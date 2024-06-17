Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.0% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,823,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.15. The company has a market cap of $904.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

