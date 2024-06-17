Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $178.15 and last traded at $174.32. 7,065,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 14,823,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.51.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

