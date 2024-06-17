Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.00% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $3,020,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 250,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

