Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.32% from the stock’s current price.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $888,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $4,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

