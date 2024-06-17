TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Veralto stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 95.7% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 321,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Veralto by 11.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Veralto by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

