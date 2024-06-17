TD Cowen Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $185.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

LNG opened at $155.88 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $146.41 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

