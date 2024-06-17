Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 167,647 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.15% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,846,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.