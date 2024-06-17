Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $242.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

