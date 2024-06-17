Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

GD opened at $291.78 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day moving average is $274.95.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

