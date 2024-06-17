Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,542,000 after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CI opened at $333.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.88.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,326. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.