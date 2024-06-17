Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $6.14 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 705,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,064,000 after buying an additional 68,168 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,346 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $200.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.82. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $298.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

