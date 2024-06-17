Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Humana by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 10,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $358.93 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

