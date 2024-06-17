Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 444,670 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.25% of CNX Resources worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CNX Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 376,245 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,154,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 217,753 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 927,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after buying an additional 44,690 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.34.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

