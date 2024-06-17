Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,598,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $192.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

