Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $226.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.30 and its 200 day moving average is $234.38. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

