Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Target were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $141.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

