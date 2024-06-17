Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $160.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

