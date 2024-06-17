Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,131 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $458.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

