Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 11,784 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,887 shares of company stock valued at $16,410,887. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.58. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.