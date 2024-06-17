Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,084 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

