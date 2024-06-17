Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,283 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $838,455,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $173,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

SNOW stock opened at $127.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.69 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

