Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

NYSE:BABA opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

