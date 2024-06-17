Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 347 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 185.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $226.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day moving average of $211.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $163.83 and a 1-year high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

