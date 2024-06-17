Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,900 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Up 0.6 %

Roku stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,774 shares of company stock valued at $673,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.