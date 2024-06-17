Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 607 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $408.12 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.46.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

