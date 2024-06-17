Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 62,630 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,630 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,200 shares of company stock worth $6,760,623 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

