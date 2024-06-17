Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 634 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

SNPS opened at $590.21 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

