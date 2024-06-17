Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 800 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $405.30 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.58 and a 1-year high of $430.21. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

