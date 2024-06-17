Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 900 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Reliance were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Reliance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Reliance by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after buying an additional 189,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reliance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,693,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE RS opened at $277.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.18 and a 200-day moving average of $299.76. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Reliance’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

