Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Lifted by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $143.02. 630,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

