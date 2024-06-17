Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TERN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $856,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,152.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TERN opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -0.40. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.03.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

