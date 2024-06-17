Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 379.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $193.38 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

